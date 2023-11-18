SEC play pits the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-1.5) 54.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-1.5) 53.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • South Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
  • Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

