Saturday's game features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) facing off at Williams Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-66 win for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 84, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-17.9)

Minnesota (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

South Carolina Upstate scored 68.7 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 69.5 points per contest (156th-ranked).

The Spartans ranked 306th in college basketball with 29.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 270th with 32.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season South Carolina Upstate ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.7 per game.

The Spartans averaged 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

The Spartans sank 6.5 three-pointers per game (274th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.7% shooting percentage (204th-ranked) from downtown.

South Carolina Upstate allowed 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, South Carolina Upstate took 65% two-pointers (accounting for 74.1% of the team's baskets) and 35% from beyond the arc (25.9%).

