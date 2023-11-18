The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, South Carolina Upstate had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.

The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Gophers finished 309th.

The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 11-1 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.0 on the road.

At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).

At home, South Carolina Upstate knocked down 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule