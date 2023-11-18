The Norfolk State Spartans (3-7) hit the road for a MEAC battle against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William 'Dick' Price Stadium.

Norfolk State ranks 64th in total offense (353.3 yards per game) and 40th in total defense (322.3 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, South Carolina State is posting 343.3 total yards per game (76th-ranked). It ranks 34th in the FCS defensively (314.9 total yards surrendered per game).

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Norfolk State 343.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (61st) 314.9 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (43rd) 217.4 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (25th) 125.9 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.8 (96th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has compiled 1,149 yards (114.9 yards per game) while completing 50.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 238 yards .

Jawarn Howell is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 810 yards, or 81.0 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Josh Shaw has run for 319 yards across 65 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown has racked up 328 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has 19 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 242 yards (24.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jordan Smith has racked up 198 reciving yards (19.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has recorded 1,244 yards (124.4 ypg) on 96-of-190 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 254 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

X'Zavion Evans has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 465 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Kevon King has been handed the ball 90 times this year and racked up 429 yards (42.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Andre Pegues' team-leading 411 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 24 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tavian Morris has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aaron Moore has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 13 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 20.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Norfolk State or South Carolina State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.