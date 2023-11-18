Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football slate in Week 12 is sure to please. The outings include the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-3)
Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)
Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.