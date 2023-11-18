The Northwestern State Demons (1-4) will look to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at UNF Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Presbyterian (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Presbyterian (-7.5) 142.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Presbyterian has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Blue Hose games have gone over the point total.

Northwestern State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

A total of three Demons games this year have hit the over.

