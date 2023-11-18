MEAC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for five games, including the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Howard Bison.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Ole Miss Rebels vs. Howard Bison 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloHoops Coppin State Eagles at Florida International Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) George Washington Revolutionaries at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Davidson Wildcats at Morgan State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Winthrop Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

