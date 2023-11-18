Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Louisville Cardinals and Miami Hurricanes square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Cardinals. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-1) Over (46.5) Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 52.4% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 5-4-1 this year.

Louisville is 4-4-1 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

This season, four of the Cardinals' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 4.2 points fewer than the average total in Louisville games thus far this season.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.

The Hurricanes are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this year, Miami (FL) is 3-1 against the spread.

Out of the Hurricanes' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

Miami (FL) games this year have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 2.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.7 17.1 38.8 12.5 17 24 Miami (FL) 30.9 20.7 35.2 18.7 24.5 23.8

