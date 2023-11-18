The Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) -- who've won four straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 18th in goals against, allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Hurricanes' 51 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 24 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 13 4 9 13 8 4 52.5% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 16 6 7 13 10 6 48% Martin Necas 16 5 7 12 9 5 39.7% Brady Skjei 16 2 10 12 4 5 - Teuvo Teravainen 16 9 1 10 2 3 49.4%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 2.8 goals per game (42 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Penguins' 53 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players