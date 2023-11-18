The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played nine games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 236.2, 10.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 4 33.3% 110 223.5 104.7 227.3 222.7 Hornets 9 81.8% 113.5 223.5 122.6 227.3 232.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

The Hornets score an average of 113.5 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 104.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 5-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 104.7 points.

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Hornets and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 5-6 2-2 7-4 Knicks 8-4 3-0 4-8

Hornets vs. Knicks Point Insights

Hornets Knicks 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 110 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 5-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 104.7 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-3 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

