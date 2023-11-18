Our projection model predicts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will beat the Army Black Knights on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Michie Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-3.5) Over (42.5) Coastal Carolina 27, Army 18

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Chanticleers have beaten the spread eight times in 10 games.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Coastal Carolina went 3-1 against the spread.

Two Chanticleers games (out of 10) have hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 42.5, 15.9 points fewer than the average total in Coastal Carolina games thus far this season.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Black Knights based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Black Knights have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 3.5 points or more, the Black Knights have a 3-2 record against the spread.

The Black Knights have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Army games this season is 4.9 more points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Chanticleers vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 30.1 21.2 35.6 16.4 24.6 26 Army 20.1 22.1 22.4 16.2 16.5 34.3

