Clemson vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Clemson Tigers (6-4), with the 20th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) and the 19th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tar Heels are 7-point underdogs. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+220
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-6.5)
|58.5
|-260
|+210
FanDuel
Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Clemson has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- North Carolina has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
