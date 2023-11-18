The Clemson Tigers (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Clemson is compiling 30.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 46th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 41st, allowing 21.2 points per game. North Carolina's defense ranks 61st in the FBS with 25.5 points given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks eighth-best by posting 39.9 points per game.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Clemson vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Clemson North Carolina 408.3 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520.6 (4th) 272.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.2 (76th) 169.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.7 (18th) 238.6 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.9 (8th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 2,261 yards (226.1 ypg) on 224-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 126 times for 721 yards (72.1 per game), scoring eight times.

Will Shipley has racked up 592 yards on 123 attempts, scoring four times.

Beaux Collins' 510 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 38 catches and three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has been the target of 56 passes and hauled in 37 grabs for 384 yards, an average of 38.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has put up 3,145 passing yards, or 314.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.8% of his passes and has tossed 21 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 27.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Omarion Hampton has run the ball 206 times for 1,236 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown.

British Brooks has run for 311 yards across 67 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Devontez Walker's 600 receiving yards (60 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions on 50 targets with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has racked up 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Bryson Nesbit's 53 targets have resulted in 36 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or North Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.