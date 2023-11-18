Based on our computer projection model, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers will defeat the Citadel Bulldogs when the two teams match up at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Citadel vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction East Tennessee State (-13.5) 47.2 East Tennessee State 30, Citadel 17

Week 12 SoCon Predictions

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last season.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 16.5 32.7 28.3 16.3 8.7 43.7 Citadel 8.7 34.9 10.6 34.2 6.8 35.6

