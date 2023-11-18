The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (6-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in a Big South battle.

Gardner-Webb ranks 83rd in total offense (332.7 yards per game) and 58th in total defense (346.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Charleston Southern's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 16.6 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 84th with 28.7 points ceded per contest.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Gardner-Webb 245.9 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.7 (78th) 393.9 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.5 (62nd) 108.1 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (63rd) 137.8 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.7 (86th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne leads Charleston Southern with 777 yards on 61-of-123 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

TJ Ruff has rushed 137 times for 593 yards, with six touchdowns.

JD Moore has run for 267 yards across 63 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas paces his team with 359 receiving yards on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.

Noah Jennings has 21 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 352 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Scott's 12 catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 147 yards (14.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has racked up 938 yards (93.8 ypg) on 101-of-177 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Narii Gaither has compiled 602 rushing yards on 125 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 257 yards (25.7 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.

This season, Jayden Brown has carried the ball 99 times for 489 yards (48.9 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 244 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd's 332 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has collected 32 catches and one touchdown.

Karim Page has caught 33 passes for 321 yards (32.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

