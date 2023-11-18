In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brent Burns to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:26 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:41 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

