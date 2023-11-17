The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) battle the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.

Winthrop had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Crusaders ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball. The Eagles finished 343rd.

Last year, the Eagles averaged 73.8 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.

Winthrop had a 14-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop posted 76.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in road games (71.0).

The Eagles gave up 69.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.5).

Winthrop sunk 9.4 threes per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.0% at home and 37.9% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule