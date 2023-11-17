South Carolina vs. DePaul: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) play at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has no set line.
South Carolina vs. DePaul Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 16 of South Carolina's games went over the point total.
- The Gamecocks had 16 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- DePaul (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 15.9% less often than South Carolina (16-13-0) last year.
South Carolina vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|DePaul
|71.2
|135.5
|77.3
|149.9
|146.9
|South Carolina
|64.3
|135.5
|72.6
|149.9
|135
Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 64.3 points per game last year, 13 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed.
- South Carolina put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.3 points.
South Carolina vs. DePaul Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|DePaul
|11-17-0
|16-12-0
|South Carolina
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
South Carolina vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|DePaul
|South Carolina
|7-8
|Home Record
|7-8
|2-12
|Away Record
|4-8
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-3-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|63.3
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
