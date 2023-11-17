The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) face the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Game Information

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank
28th 78.7 Points Scored 73.4 134th
227th 71.6 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd
126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.3 210th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th
289th 11.7 Assists 14.0 105th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 15.4 358th

