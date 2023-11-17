The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This game is at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks shot 40.3% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina compiled a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.

The Gamecocks' 64.3 points per game last year were 13.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons gave up.

South Carolina put together a 2-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.3 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Carolina averaged 5.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than away (68.3).

At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.0.

At home, South Carolina made 6.8 treys per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) as well.

