Friday's game at UNF Arena has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) taking on the Maine Black Bears (2-2) at 4:00 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Presbyterian by a score of 71-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Presbyterian vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Presbyterian vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 71, Maine 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-5.5)

Presbyterian (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Presbyterian Performance Insights

Presbyterian averaged just 63.2 points per game (12th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it gave up 69.5 points per game (156th-ranked).

With 30.0 boards per game, the Blue Hose ranked 278th in the nation. They ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 97th in college basketball.

Last season Presbyterian ranked 333rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 10.8 per game.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Blue Hose were 294th in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

With 6.0 threes per game, the Blue Hose ranked 315th in college basketball. They owned a 31.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

Presbyterian ranked 140th in the nation by giving up 6.9 treys per game, but it allowed a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

Presbyterian took 64% two-pointers and 36% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 73.4% were two-pointers and 26.6% were three-pointers.

