Furman vs. Coastal Carolina November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) meet the Furman Paladins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest will start at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|74
|290th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|11th
|16.6
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.