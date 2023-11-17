The Furman Paladins (2-1) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Furman vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Furman Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Furman (-10.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Furman (-10.5) 163.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Furman compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Paladins games.

Coastal Carolina compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, 14 of the Chanticleers' games went over the point total.

