The Furman Paladins (2-1) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins shot 47.7% from the field last season, five percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.

Furman had a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Chanticleers ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Paladins finished 134th.

Last year, the Paladins scored 80.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74 the Chanticleers allowed.

Furman had a 19-3 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman posted 86.5 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (77.5).

The Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.3 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Furman fared worse in home games last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 per game with a 35.8% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule