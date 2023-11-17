The Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) meet at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no line set.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Coastal Carolina's games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Chanticleers were 10-16-0 last season.

Furman put together a 19-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-16-0 mark of Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 80.9 154.2 71.2 145.2 146.1 Coastal Carolina 73.3 154.2 74.0 145.2 141.7

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Chanticleers put up just 2.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Paladins gave up (71.2).

Coastal Carolina went 5-4 against the spread and 9-4 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0 Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 14-12-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman Coastal Carolina 15-2 Home Record 8-8 8-3 Away Record 3-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

