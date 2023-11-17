The Furman Paladins (2-1) will play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Furman Rank Furman AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank
10th 80.9 Points Scored 73.3 136th
214th 71.2 Points Allowed 74 290th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 33.7 65th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
20th 9.4 3pt Made 7.2 200th
11th 16.6 Assists 12.4 230th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.