The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 66 points per game last year were only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.
  • Charleston (SC) went 5-0 last season when giving up fewer than 53.4 points.
  • Last year, the Buccaneers scored 53.4 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 67.6 the Cougars gave up.
  • Charleston Southern went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
  • The Buccaneers shot 16% from the field last season, 42.6 percentage points lower than the 58.6% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • The Cougars' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 24.5 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Florida State L 99-63 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/10/2023 @ Clemson L 85-55 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/14/2023 Furman L 71-68 The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 Charleston (SC) - The Buc Dome
11/22/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Mercer - The Buc Dome

