The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 66 points per game last year were only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.

Charleston (SC) went 5-0 last season when giving up fewer than 53.4 points.

Last year, the Buccaneers scored 53.4 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 67.6 the Cougars gave up.

Charleston Southern went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

The Buccaneers shot 16% from the field last season, 42.6 percentage points lower than the 58.6% the Cougars allowed to opponents.

The Cougars' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 24.5 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Charleston Southern Schedule