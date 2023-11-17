The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-23.5) 145.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-23.5) 144.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. NC State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charleston Southern won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Buccaneers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

NC State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Wolfpack games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

