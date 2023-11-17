How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) square off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Charleston Southern vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Presbyterian vs Maine (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Gardner-Webb vs Weber State (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Holy Cross vs Winthrop (5:00 PM ET | November 17)
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.
- Charleston Southern put together a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot over 44.4% from the field.
- The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolfpack finished 60th.
- The Buccaneers' 72.6 points per game last year were only 1.8 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.
- Charleston Southern put together an 8-6 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.5.
- The Buccaneers allowed fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (76.7) last season.
- Charleston Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (33.4%).
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 94-59
|The Buc Dome
|11/9/2023
|North Florida
|L 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 102-61
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
