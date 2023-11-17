The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) battle the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Charleston (SC) went 10-1 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 312th.

Last year, the Cougars put up 80.1 points per game, eight more points than the 72.1 the Cowboys allowed.

Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Charleston (SC) performed worse when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in away games.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule