The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) take the floor at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no line set.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC)'s games hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.

The Cougars' record against the spread last season was 18-13-0.

Charleston (SC) sported an 18-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark from Wyoming.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wyoming 69.2 149.3 72.1 139.3 139.1 Charleston (SC) 80.1 149.3 67.2 139.3 150.1

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up 8.0 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cowboys gave up to opponents (72.1).

Charleston (SC) went 16-8 against the spread and 24-2 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wyoming 11-17-0 16-12-0 Charleston (SC) 18-13-0 13-18-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wyoming Charleston (SC) 7-8 Home Record 15-1 1-8 Away Record 11-2 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

