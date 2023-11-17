The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) play the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will begin at 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Dusell: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 80.1 16th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 37.2 5th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 9.9 10th 324th 11.1 Assists 13.7 128th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

