The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (66.0) than the Buccaneers allowed their opponents to score (70.2).

Charleston (SC) had a 5-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 53.4 points.

Last year, the 53.4 points per game the Buccaneers recorded were 14.2 fewer points than the Cougars allowed (67.6).

Charleston Southern had a 2-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Last season, the Buccaneers had a 16.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 42.6% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.

The Cougars shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 24.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Schedule