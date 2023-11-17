Friday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-3) at The Buc Dome should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-66, heavily favoring Charleston (SC) to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Cougars are coming off of an 85-60 loss to UNLV in their most recent outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston (SC) vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 80, Charleston Southern 66

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' -47 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 66.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (265th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) averaged 63.3 points per game in CAA play, and 66.0 overall.

At home, the Cougars scored 67.7 points per game last season, 2.6 more than they averaged on the road (65.1).

Charleston (SC) gave up 62.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.6 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.