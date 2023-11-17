Only one CAA game is on Friday in college basketball play. That contest is the Charleston (SC) Cougars taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at The Buc Dome.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Charleston (SC) Cougars at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today