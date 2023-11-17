South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Anderson County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Anderson Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.