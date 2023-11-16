Thursday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) and the Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 106-52 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Gamecocks won their last outing 114-76 against Maryland on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 106, Clemson 52

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while allowing 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

On offense, South Carolina scored 80 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (80.3 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

At home, the Gamecocks put up 7.6 more points per game last year (84.8) than they did when playing on the road (77.2).

In home games, South Carolina surrendered 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than in road games (54.2).

