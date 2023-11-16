The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose shot 42% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.
  • Presbyterian went 2-5 when it shot better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys finished 241st.
  • Last year, the Blue Hose averaged 14.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Ospreys allowed (77.6).
  • Presbyterian had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • Presbyterian posted 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 57.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Hose ceded 66 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.1.
  • When playing at home, Presbyterian drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (5.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Columbia International W 100-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/13/2023 Citadel W 71-64 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Maine - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena

