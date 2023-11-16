South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lexington County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lower Richland High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.