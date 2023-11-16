The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will face the Baltimore Ravens' defense and Geno Stone in Week 11 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bengals pass catchers' matchup against the Ravens secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 111.5 12.4 6 34 10.84

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Geno Stone Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's 821 receiving yards (91.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 69 receptions on 99 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 19th in the league with 2,042 (226.9 per game).

When it comes to total offense, the Bengals are 21st in the NFL in points (20.2 per game) and 27th in total yards (301.7 per game).

Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 38.8 times contest, which is second in the league.

In the red zone, the Bengals are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (62.9% red-zone pass rate).

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 38 tackles and eight passes defended.

In the air, Baltimore has given up the seventh-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,731 (173.1 per game).

The Ravens are allowing the third-fewest points in the NFL, 15.7 per game.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Geno Stone Rec. Targets 99 26 Def. Targets Receptions 69 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 821 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91.2 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 436 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 6 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.