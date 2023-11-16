Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Greenville County, South Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverside High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville Hurricanes at First Presbyterian Academy