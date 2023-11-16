Furman vs. Liberty November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (1-0) will meet the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Furman vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|19th
|16
|Assists
|16.6
|11th
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
