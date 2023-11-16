The Liberty Flames (2-0) play the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins shot at a 47.7% rate from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.
  • Furman went 20-7 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Paladins were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flames finished 302nd.
  • The Paladins scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames allowed.
  • When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Furman went 24-7.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

  • Furman scored more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
  • The Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.3 away.
  • At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Greenville W 84-68 Timmons Arena
11/10/2023 Belmont W 99-76 Timmons Arena
11/16/2023 Liberty - HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena

