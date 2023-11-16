The Liberty Flames (2-0) play the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins shot at a 47.7% rate from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.

Furman went 20-7 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Paladins were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flames finished 302nd.

The Paladins scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 20.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames allowed.

When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Furman went 24-7.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman scored more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5) last season.

The Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.3 away.

At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) too.

