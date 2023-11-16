The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers shot 43.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.6% the Shockers' opponents shot last season.
  • Coastal Carolina put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Shockers finished 204th.
  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers allowed to opponents.
  • Coastal Carolina put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).
  • At home, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.9.
  • At home, Coastal Carolina made 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Piedmont W 88-86 HTC Center
11/16/2023 Wichita State - HTC Center
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central - HTC Center
11/29/2023 South Carolina Upstate - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.