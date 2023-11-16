Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (2-0) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)
- Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|71.0
|190th
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
