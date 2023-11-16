The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cougars had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.
  • Charleston (SC) went 13-1 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Catamounts ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished fifth.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 13.2 more points than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
  • Charleston (SC) went 27-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
  • The Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
  • At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than in road games (10.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Iona W 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Duquesne L 90-72 Navy Alumni Hall
11/16/2023 Vermont - HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena

