The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.

Charleston (SC) went 13-1 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Catamounts ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished fifth.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 13.2 more points than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).

Charleston (SC) went 27-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Charleston (SC) posted 84.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.

The Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).

At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than in road games (10.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule