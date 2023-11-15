The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates finished 39th.
  • The Spartans averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (70.5).
  • When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate sunk 7.8 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ South Carolina L 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Carolina University W 106-48 G.B. Hodge Center
11/15/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

