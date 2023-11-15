On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Sebastian Aho going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Aho averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:09 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:47 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

