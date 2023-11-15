The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6), winners of four home games in a row, host the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Hurricanes have a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 27 goals while giving up 24 in that period. On the power play, 30 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (23.3% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)

Hurricanes (-250) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0-4 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 9-6.

Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost.

Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 12 games (9-3-0, 18 points).

In the nine games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 6-3-0 to record 12 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 8-3-0 (16 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.2 18th 17th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.07 12th 2nd 34.3 Shots 31.8 12th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 9th 25.45% Power Play % 7.69% 30th 17th 78.18% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

