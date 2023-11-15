Will Brady Skjei light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (three shots).

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

Skjei averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:20 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:40 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:10 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

